Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,512 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 2.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 48,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCS. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.