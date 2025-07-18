Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,094 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,421,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,561,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,843,000 after buying an additional 452,376 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9,384.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after buying an additional 210,205 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after buying an additional 195,612 shares during the period. Finally, Climber Capital SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,940,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RSPT opened at $41.38 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.