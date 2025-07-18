Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1,569.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,059 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Huntsman worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2,388.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Huntsman Corporation has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.89%.

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.