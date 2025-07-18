Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,502 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $2,165,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000.

BMAR opened at $49.53 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $219.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

