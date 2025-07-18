Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,042,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $55.14 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1291 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

