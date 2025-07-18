Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $131.59 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

