Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 213,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $117,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,090,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,039,000 after buying an additional 94,465 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 45,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This represents a 0.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,764 shares of company stock valued at $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.6%

DOC opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.92. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

