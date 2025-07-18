Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $92.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.58. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.