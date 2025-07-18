Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.38 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 129.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in F5 by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,165 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $269.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.67.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Buse sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.53, for a total value of $440,295.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,465.89. The trade was a 23.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $362,383.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,159.80. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $300.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $590.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

