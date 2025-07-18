Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $96.16.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

