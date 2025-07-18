Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,838,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,066,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22,988.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after acquiring an additional 204,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,513,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,870,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,238,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $170.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.96. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $202.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grand Canyon Education

About Grand Canyon Education

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.