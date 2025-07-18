Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 906.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,024,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,788 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 17,349.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,380,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,874 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $144,826,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,705,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,149,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $179.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.74. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $239.48.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Insider Activity

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

