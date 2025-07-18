Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 12,494 Shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Ciena by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Ciena by 16.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 9.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Ciena by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 149,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $199,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 202,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,434.10. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $166,872.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,244.72. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,269 shares of company stock worth $3,306,811. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Evercore ISI reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.54.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CIEN

Ciena Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE CIEN opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. Ciena Corporation has a one year low of $44.89 and a one year high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.