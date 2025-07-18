Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 6,355 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCEB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,421,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,189 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCEB opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.36 and a 1-year high of $65.30.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

