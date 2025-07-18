Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.56.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ MANH opened at $203.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.35. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.