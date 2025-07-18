Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,527.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,800.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,847.07. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,477.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total value of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $45,222,913. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,600.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $2,000.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,218.64.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

