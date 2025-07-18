Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.9% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.9% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $109.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200 day moving average is $115.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 72.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

