Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Lancaster Colony worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 15.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 9.2% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of LANC stock opened at $172.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.29 and its 200 day moving average is $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.47. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.14 and a 12 month high of $202.63.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.