Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,610,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance
Shares of BAUG stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.67. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $46.73.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August
The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
