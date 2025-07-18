Cerity Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,873 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,736.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 891,351 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $92,299,000 after acquiring an additional 842,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $78,181,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,708,649 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $384,031,000 after acquiring an additional 540,703 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $34,521,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 430.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,924,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director owned 18,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $88.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

