Cerity Partners LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,239,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after acquiring an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,594,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,216,000 after acquiring an additional 329,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 706,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,844,000 after buying an additional 301,573 shares during the period.

SPHQ opened at $71.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

