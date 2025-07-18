Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,846 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,854 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,493,842 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,797,000 after purchasing an additional 347,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 224.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,261 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,024,000 after buying an additional 39,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.2%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $1.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BUD. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

