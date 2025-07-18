Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,083 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 27.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $272.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.16 and a 200-day moving average of $245.76. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

