Cerity Partners LLC Sells 34,332 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,332 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.25 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

In other news, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $6,884,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,638,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,334,019. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $498,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 686,500 shares of company stock worth $23,153,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

