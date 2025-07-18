Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUS. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1,215.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $163.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $164.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.55.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.