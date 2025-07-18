Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Price

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Progress Software from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $70.56.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The software maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $237.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.23 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $83,209.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $292,871.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,320.23. This trade represents a 11.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

