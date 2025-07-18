Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 352,733 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,274 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,900,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,989,000 after buying an additional 1,131,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,929,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,043,000 after buying an additional 124,860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,547,000 after buying an additional 2,298,040 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,683,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,247,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,850 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. The firm moved its midcap bank industry view from Attractive to In-line, saying “higher and faster than expected” tariffs raise recession risks, will weigh on loan growth and in-turn, forward earnings and multiples. The group is “cheap,” but weaker for longer loan growth and inverted yield curve limit upside catalysts. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 3.9%

CFG opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $49.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.