Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 755,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 189,786 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 73,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
Compass Minerals International Stock Performance
CMP opened at $20.74 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $860.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.
Compass Minerals International Profile
Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.
