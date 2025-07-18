Contrasting Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM)

Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Flughafen Wien and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flughafen Wien 20.54% 13.35% 9.30% Surf Air Mobility -50.23% N/A -52.00%

Risk & Volatility

Flughafen Wien has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flughafen Wien 0 0 0 0 0.00 Surf Air Mobility 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flughafen Wien and Surf Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Surf Air Mobility has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than Flughafen Wien.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flughafen Wien and Surf Air Mobility”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flughafen Wien $1.14 billion 3.52 $234.01 million $0.69 17.32 Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million 0.96 -$74.91 million ($3.75) -1.58

Flughafen Wien has higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flughafen Wien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Flughafen Wien beats Surf Air Mobility on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport. The company's Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deals with emergencies and disruptions, and ensures security. Its Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for passengers and hand luggage. The company's Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. This segment offers services to passengers, users of parking facilities, hotel guests, conference participants, employees at the site, and meeters and greeters. Its Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides aviation and parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

