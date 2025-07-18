COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation (OTCMKTS:CSDXF) Shares Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSDXF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 3,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the shipment of oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and chemicals along the coast of the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates in Oil Shipment and LNG segments. The company also engages in the chartering of vessels; shipment of liquefied petroleum gas; and provision of shipping agency services.

