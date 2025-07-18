Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deluxe by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,351,000 after acquiring an additional 177,534 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 49,104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Deluxe by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 596,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 118,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Deluxe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Deluxe Price Performance

Deluxe stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $727.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Deluxe Corporation has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $24.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deluxe Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

About Deluxe

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.