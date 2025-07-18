Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its position in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Denny’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Denny’s by 44.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Denny’s from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Denny’s stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s Corporation has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Corporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Other segments. The Denny’s segment includes the results of all company and franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Other segment refers to the results of all company and franchise restaurants.

