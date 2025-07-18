Diploma (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Trading 4.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.47 and last traded at $69.47. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Diploma Stock Up 4.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83.

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.