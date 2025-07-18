Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 84.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 170.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.91. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 2,491 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,375. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 121,151 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,171.04. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,724 shares of company stock valued at $8,764,043 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.