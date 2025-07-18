E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Price Target Raised to $4.00

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.80 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
E.W. Scripps Trading Down 6.6%
Shares of SSP stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $524.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About E.W. Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.
