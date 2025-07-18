E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Price Target Raised to $4.00

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.80 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of SSP stock opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $524.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E.W. Scripps will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 106,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

