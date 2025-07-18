Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Eagle Materials worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of EXP stock opened at $216.13 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.53.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $470.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.