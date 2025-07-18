Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stake Decreased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 28,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.75 target price (down from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

