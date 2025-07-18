Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Position Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Enel Chile by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1,054.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,095.67 billion. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Equities analysts expect that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.1779 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

