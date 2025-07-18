Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 95,014 Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $16,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NAPCO Security Technologies by 227.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NAPCO Security Technologies alerts:

NAPCO Security Technologies Price Performance

NAPCO Security Technologies stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.43. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $58.09.

NAPCO Security Technologies Increases Dividend

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. NAPCO Security Technologies had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from NAPCO Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. NAPCO Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. Mizuho began coverage on NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on NAPCO Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

About NAPCO Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.