Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 126,643 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 828,666 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 126,643 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $16,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,358,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,060,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,585 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $996,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $516,055,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,318,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $237,280,000 after purchasing an additional 278,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $172,225,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Mining alerts:

Barrick Mining Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:B opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.87. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Mining Announces Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on B shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

View Our Latest Report on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.