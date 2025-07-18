Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 819.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE IBP opened at $191.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.80 and its 200-day moving average is $175.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.74. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.45.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

