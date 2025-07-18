Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,004 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $15,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of FRPT opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 232.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.14.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

