Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,920.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.10, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,101.60. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $5,686,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,539,980.95. This represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Equifax Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:EFX opened at $261.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.60. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

