ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ESAB were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ESAB by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ESAB by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 1,128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 323.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESAB alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ESAB from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on ESAB in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $185,839.55. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,807.35. This trade represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $189,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $129.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ESAB Corporation has a 12-month low of $88.54 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $121.59.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. ESAB had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $678.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

About ESAB

(Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.