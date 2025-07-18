Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 211.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,279 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Etsy worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,154,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Etsy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $77,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,318.88. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $1,112,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,563.38. This trade represents a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,039 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $57.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $66.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

