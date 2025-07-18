Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,529 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $64.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

