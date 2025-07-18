ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ExlService by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $1,152,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. This trade represents a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

