Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,356 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $289.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

