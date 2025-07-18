Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 35,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 13,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.