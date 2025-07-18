Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Trading Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 35,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 13,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.
