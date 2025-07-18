Financial Analysis: Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) vs. TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF)

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker -1.79% -2.48% -1.29% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TAAT Global Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Warby Parker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 9 10 0 2.53 TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Warby Parker and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Warby Parker currently has a consensus price target of $22.88, suggesting a potential downside of 2.46%. Given Warby Parker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Risk & Volatility

Warby Parker has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and TAAT Global Alternatives”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker $771.32 million 3.18 -$20.39 million ($0.12) -195.44 TAAT Global Alternatives $70.15 million 0.02 -$8.24 million ($0.21) -0.58

TAAT Global Alternatives has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Warby Parker. Warby Parker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TAAT Global Alternatives, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Warby Parker beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc. provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps. In addition, the company offers eye exams and vision tests. Warby Parker Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes tobacco and non-tobacco products in Canada and the United States. It offers non-tobacco based smokable products and flavorings; and nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

